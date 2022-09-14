Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Photo: Bear Country
Buy Now

I live in bear country.

I am not talking about the ongoing bear project that the Oak Hill Beautification Commission, partnered with local businesses and residents, the Mason Dixon Boys and the forestry class members at Fayette Institute of Technology, to place carved bears all around the town. I love the wooden bears and think the idea is well thought out, creative and, to be honest, fun.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you