On my morning walk this week with my young hunting dog, Blue, I noticed something in the air.
No, it wasn’t one of the hundred spider webs I walked into that morning that stopped me in my tracks -- it was the wind. A small weather front was crossing into our neck of the woods, bringing with it cooler temperatures and a rainy day.
Having looked at the forecast the evening prior, I guessed that Blue and I had about an hour just after daylight to keep our daily commitment to each other to welcome each morning with a stiff stroll in the woods.
With the front approaching, there was calmness in daylight, with the dim light of sunrise alerting all the creatures in the woods that the morning was going to be different that day from the normal summertime patterns. About a mile in, the winds began to rustle the large leaves in the canopy of the trees. A drop of rain, not more than a faint sprinkle, fell on my face as we walked back towards the truck. I could feel fall in the air, only briefly, but it was as real as if it were early fall.
I paused to catch my breath and let my legs rest when a memory of a past fall entered my mind. The memory was around a hunt a few years ago.
I was hunting elk in the high country of the Rocky Mountains. The hunt started at daylight in an open meadow where elk were spotted the evening before. I hoped that the elk would be there at daylight before they headed up into the dark timber of the mountains to avoid the midday sun.
We were wrong: the elk had gotten an early jump and were already moving uphill. We could hear their faint cow calls and the occasional bugle from way above us.
We had two options: admit defeat, and call the day a bust shortly after daylight, or try and get in front of them by hiking uphill for the day. I chose the latter and it changed my life.
Stories you might like
It is very hard to get in front of walking elk on foot. I knew that. It is also very hard to hike in the high country of the West if you are not in good shape. I wasn’t, and I knew that. I was heavy, and the walking was hard at best, and I was breathing heavily to get enough thin air to satisfy my lungs.
With a ton of luck -- yes, it was pure luck -- much later in the morning we spotted a group of cows in a high opening walking a game trail that led to the dark, shady pine trees. At the end of the string of cows was a bull -- the biggest I had ever seen with a tag in my pocket.
The report of my rifle echoed against the rocks of the mountains above the tree line. The elk was down, and as most elk hunters are aware of, the work begins after the shot.
On the top of a mountain, I stood over a trophy I had dreamed of for as long as I could remember being a hunter – we will call it a lifetime. Worn slap out, lungs aching in a race with my legs to see which one gave out first, I decided that this was a young man’s sport and perhaps this was it. My elk hunting days are over.
On a quick call to my brother, I told him the story of my hunt. He could hear it in my voice that I was spent. Like older brothers are known to do, he spoke to me straight and gave me the best advice every hunter getting older should hear: “If you want to keep hunting hard, you had better get in a little better shape.”
My walk the other morning reminded me that hunting season is coming and perhaps now is the time to get my body in line with my passion for the hunt. Thanks to a rainy West Virginia morning in August that felt for just a second or two like early fall, I plan on doing just that. That little piece of brotherly advice was the best hunting tip I had received in years and one I hear every morning on my hike.
As far as Blue is concerned, he just likes his morning strolls, no matter my reasoning.