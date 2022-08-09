Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo: Time to start talking hunting seasons
Submitted photo

I am very excited that it’s officially time to start the discussion about hunting seasons and, especially, their opening days.

One of the grandest opening days, at least in the south, is the traditional opener of dove season. Every dove opener, hunters of all sorts and sizes wait until high noon for the unofficial start of hunting season by gathering with friends and family for an afternoon of wing shooting for doves. Some are low-key affairs while others are steeped in southern traditions that often include cookouts and an after-shoot party with plenty of BBQ featuring grilled dove breasts.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

