Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

holdover stocked rainbow trout.JPG
Buy Now

It is a transitional time for most sportsmen and women.

It saddens me to admit, being an afflicted turkey hunter who enjoys almost every morning of the season watching the sun come up in hopes that a turkey will gobble, that no matter if you are ready or not, the bell rings when the season ends. When it is over, it’s over.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you