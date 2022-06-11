I am fortunate enough to own a nice little bass boat. (My bride calls it my mid-life-crisis toy.)
The little boat is nothing fancy, just an aluminum boat with a little engine that runs. Having said that, I am attempting to make this boat last a long time by simply taking care of it and performing regular maintenance so that when I find free time to go fishing, I am not stuck at the boat ramp with a boat that doesn’t run.
Having a boat that won’t run was the norm when I was a child. I can still feel the disappointment of expecting a day on the water catching fish and eating sandwiches out of a cooler, only to watch my father stomp around and shake his head when the motor wouldn’t fire. Throw in a few family members and friends also eager to go fishing and a bum boat can make for a real bummer of a day.
This past week, I installed a new and improved bilge pump with an automatic float switch in my bass buggy. Trying to be proactive in anticipating summer downpours, I wanted to make certain the boat would float when it is tied to a dock for the weekend or stored in a marina slip for the week. (I have sunk exactly one bass boat in my career and the experience wasn’t pleasant, but that is another story all together.)
So, before I trailered the boat to its summertime home on the lake, I did some research from BoatUS -- Boat Owners Association of The United States. In my research, I found the following bit of information.
BoatUS says don’t forget these three often-overlooked steps that could bring your season to a screeching halt.
1. Don’t get hosed: Aged hoses and fittings below the waterline are the single most common cause of sinkings, especially early in the season. Biggest culprits? Corroded fittings, old hoses, rusty hose clamps, leaking stuffing boxes and split bellows (on inboard/outboard-powered vessels). Before launching, use a bright light and mirror to take a good look at all your hoses and bellows (drive and shift cable) to ensure they are in good condition. Hoses should fit snugly and be double-clamped where possible. Clamps tend to corrode on the bottom where it may be hard to see. Inspect thru-hulls for corrosion or cracking, and make sure seacocks operate easily so you can close them in an emergency. Immediately after launching, check everything again.
2. A matter of anodes: Much of the value of any recreational vessel is its propulsion system, and nearly every recreational vessel has anodes, or zincs — those bolted-on sacrificial chunks of metal (made from zinc, aluminum, or magnesium) that protect the running gear from its own self-destruction in the form of galvanic corrosion. Don’t forget to inspect or replace anodes if necessary and keep an eye on them over the season. The rate at which an anode deteriorates may indicate stray current in the water.
3. Yes, you did forget the plug: It’s one of the most common mistakes made by boaters in the spring, most often at the launch ramp. In a recent survey of BoatUS members, more than 60% of the nearly 1,500 respondents admitted to forgetting to insert the drain plug at some point in their boating lifetime. Having a boat launch checklist can help. Laminate it and use a snap ring to connect it to your boat ignition keys so you will always have it ready.