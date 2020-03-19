DNR cancels in-person hunter education courses

In response to the coronavirus scare, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials have canceled all free public hunter-education courses until further notice.
The closure comes with a little more than a month remaining before the state’s spring turkey season. Since all first-time hunting-license buyers must pass a DNR-certified hunter-ed course before they are allowed to purchase licenses, the cancellations have the potential to keep some hunters from participating in the upcoming hunt.
In response to that, DNR officials are recommending several fee-based, online hunter-ed courses. They include those from www.hunter-ed.com/westvirginia, www.huntercourse.com/usa/westvirginia; www.hunteredcourse.com/westvirginia, www.beasafehunter.org, and www.NRHAE.org.
Students who pass the online portions of the courses must still come to a DNR law enforcement office for an “alternative delivery” exam, which includes written and hands-on components.
Exams can be arranged in advance by calling DNR state or district offices in Farmington, 304-825-6797; Romney, 304-822-3551; French Creek, 304-924-6211; Beckley, 304-256-6945; Alum Creek, 304-756-1023; Parkersburg, 304-420-4550; and South Charleston, 304-558-2784.