Angler makes joyous return to the river after life-threatening health scare

A 17-inch wild brown trout is a modest trophy, but the one Patrick Skeen caught in December had life-changing significance.
Skeen, the manager of fishing operations at Elk Springs Resort in Randolph County, had only recently undergone brain surgery to remove the tumor that nearly took his life.
“After I caught that fish, I left the river smiling for the first time in more than two years,” he said. “I never thought I’d feel that good again.”
For Skeen, the months since an elk-hunting trip to Utah had been punctuated by almost constant headaches, vertigo and an overarching sense that something had gone dreadfully wrong.
“It started when I was hunting in Utah, at an elevation of about 8,000 feet,” he recalled. “I started having these dull headaches, but I figured they were just altitude sickness.”
The headache persisted for the entire trip. Only when he returned home to Monterville did the headaches go away.
“They cleared up a little, but then they came back,” he said. “And I really started getting them bad when I went on a fishing trip to Wyoming the following September.”
This time, however, the headaches were worse, and Skeen’s sense of balance went awry.
“I fell three times in one day, and one of those was on dry land,” he said. “My legs felt rubbery, and I felt nauseated.”
His fishing partner helped him walk to a nearby road and went to retrieve their vehicle. Skeen returned home, but this time the headaches persisted.
“The only time I was headache-free after that was on a week-long trip to Myrtle Beach with my family,” he said. “I still had this gray color to me, but at least the headaches were gone.”
They returned after he came back home. From then on, his day-to-day life became a battle with pain, dizziness and uncertainty.
“I kept working, but there were a lot of days when I really couldn’t do a lot,” Skeen said. “I’m really luck to work for the people I do. They never lost patience with me. Nine out of 10 employers would have shown me the door, because I was a mess.”
Not even the March 2019 birth of his son, Harrison, could give him much joy.
“In the state I was in, I wondered what kind of future I could give him,” Skeen said.
In early October, Skeen’s mother came for a visit.
“We were out sitting on the porch,” he recalled. “I stood up, got dizzy, fell off the porch and ended up rolling around in the yard. Mom said, ‘You have to do something about this.’ ”
A few months earlier, Skeen’s doctor had scheduled an MRI for him.
“I didn’t have health insurance, and the scan was going to cost $1,500 so I canceled it,” he said.
In late October, he went fly fishing on the North Fork of Deer Creek, in Pocahontas County. He snagged a fly in an overhanging tree and went to retrieve it.
“When I looked up at the fly, I got dizzy and started to fall back,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m done,’ and walked back to my truck and just sat there.”
Three days later, he saw his doctor again.
“He sent me to Pocahontas County Hospital for a CT scan,” Skeen said. “I had the scan at 1 p.m. At 1:30 the doctor who did the scan came out to talk to me. When I saw the expression on the doctor’s face, I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m screwed.’ ”
The scan had revealed a mass so large it had twisted Skeen’s brain around inside his skull.
“My doctor got on the phone and told me they were admitting me at Ruby Memorial [Hospital] in Morgantown, that day,” Skeen said.
“Once I got there, they gave me a bunch of steroids and did an MRI later that night. They scheduled surgery for 8 a.m. the next day. The doctor said I’d be dead in a matter of days if they didn’t operate.”
He rode into surgery the following morning with Harrison lying on his chest.
“I frankly wasn’t sure I’d ever see him again,” Skeen said.
Hours later, he awoke from the surgery to some good news.
“Once the fog of anesthesia lifted, there was a huge difference in how I felt,” he said. “Then the surgeon told me that he was 95 percent sure the tumor wasn’t malignant. Eight days later, the biopsy results confirmed that.”
A couple of weeks after that, Skeen received more good news. Because he had no insurance, he had applied for a program that forgives a percentage of a patient’s hospital expenses.
“The day before Thanksgiving, they called to tell me I qualified, and that they were writing off 100 percent of the bill,” he said. “I about fell out of my chair.”
He went back to work. He kept a light schedule at first, and as he regained strength he regained the urge to go fishing.
“About three weeks after the operation, I went fishing on the Slatyfork section of the Elk [River] and caught that brown,” he said. “I couldn’t have been happier.”
In addition to his managerial duties, Skeen plans to return to the river as a fishing guide when the opportunity presents itself.
He has some advice for men who try to suffer through a medical condition:
“If anything is wrong, go to a doctor,” he said. “My gut was telling me something wasn’t right, and I didn’t listen. I came close to paying the price, and not seeing my son grow up.”