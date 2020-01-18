You are the owner of this article.
'Angling arts' classes offer training in fishing-related skills

Angling arts

One of the most popular classes offered by the Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a 7-week rod-building class, during which each student builds a fishing rod of his or her choosing.

 Courtesy photo

Cold winter nights traditionally are when anglers get their fishing tackle ready for use.

It’s also a time when anglers can gain new knowledge and develop new skills. Since the late 1970s, Members of the Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited have offered “Angling Arts Classes” to help them do that.

This year’s classes, to be held at Elk Elementary Center near Charleston, offer instruction in rod building, fly tying, fly fishing and trout-stream dynamics.

The classes range from 4 to 7 weeks in length. Four classes will begin on Jan. 30:

  • Beginning Rod Building (6-9 p.m., 7 weeks; $30 registration fee plus the cost of materials) — Participants will learn the basics of rod building, and will be expected to construct a finished rod. Individual participants select the type of rod he or she wishes to build, order the appropriate materials and learn step-by-step how to craft the components into a fully functional rod. Material costs depend on the components selected. Maximum class size: 15.
  • Beginning Fly Tying (6-9 p.m., 6 weeks; $30 registration fee plus $10 material fee) — Participants will learn the basic techniques employed in creating trout flies. All the necessary tools and materials are provided. Maximum class size: 12.
  • Intermediate Fly Fishing (6-9 p.m., 4 weeks; $30 registration fee) — Fly fishing experience required. Through lectures, videos and demonstrations, participants will learn how to improve their fly casting and fishing techniques. Maximum class size: 15.
  • Stream Hydrology, Entomology and Ecology (6-9 p.m., 4 weeks; $30 registration fee) — Taught by Doug Chambers, the class acquaints participants with some of the science behind trout fishing. Stream flows, stream chemistry, trout biology and stream ecology. No participant limit.

A second round of classes will begin on April 2. They include:

  • Beginning Fly Fishing (6-9 p.m., April 6, 9, 13, 17; $30 registration fee) — Participants will learn casting techniques, fly selection and presentation, knot tying, safety and conservation. Maximum class size: 20.
  • Advanced Rod Building (6-9 p.m., 5 weeks; $30 registration fee plus $15 materials fee) — Participants will not build a rod, but will learn advanced techniques and theory through demonstrations, videos and hands-on practice. All materials are provided. Rod building experience required. Maximum class size: 15.
  • Finding Brook Trout Streams (6-9 p.m., 4 weeks; $30 registration fee) — Veteran angler Ed Hayne will teach participants how to locate brook trout streams, and to fish those streams effectively. No participant limit.

The classes are open to everyone. Children under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult who takes the class. Fees are payable at the first class. To register, or for more information, email: ENCTUClasses@gmail.com.

