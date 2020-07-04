Application period opens for WV state park deer hunts

Division of Natural Resources officials are now taking applications from hunters who wish to participate in this fall’s schedule of state-park deer hunts.
Controlled hunts will be conducted in six parks: Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley Resort, North Bend, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort. Applicants will be chosen by lottery.
Hunters will have until Aug. 30 to apply. Lotteries will be conducted on Aug. 31, and successful applicants will be notified in early September.
Applications must be submitted through the DNR’s licensing website, www.wvhunt.com. Applicants must have a DNR identification number, or must create an account to obtain one.
Once in the system, applicants should select “State Park Lottery Hunts” and choose one of the hunting options.
There is a $15 application fee, and each application can be for one or two hunters.
Each tag, if drawn, will be good for a three-day hunting window. Hunters will be allowed to use archery or muzzle-loading firearms, depending on the hunt’s date and site. A list of hunts, dates and methods is available on the wvhunt.com website.
Instead of being assigned to specific hunting spots, participants will be given area maps and will be allowed to hunt anywhere within the designated hunting zones. The focus will be on antlerless deer, but hunters will also have opportunities to take bucks as well. Deer killed during state-park hunts do not count against hunters’ seasonal bag limits.
If chosen for a hunt, each hunter will be required to confirm his or her intent to participate in the hunt. Hunters must also possess a valid West Virginia hunting license, or be legally exempt from purchasing a license, within one week of being contacted by the DNR.
Successful applicants will be contacted with more detailed information regarding the hunt he or she was chosen for. Participants must abide by all West Virginia hunting regulations.