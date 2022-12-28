Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

View More: https://howardcommunications.pass.us/hcphotolibrary
Buy Now

As I have written often, I love data. I suppose all my years as an entrepreneur and assisting small businesses to grow have taught me one thing, and I often refer to a quote I read long ago from management guru Peter Drucker. He famously said, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”

The simplicity of the quote, in my mind, means if you don’t measure, then how do you know how you are doing? How do you know if you are crushing your goals or falling short? If the data are as clean as possible, meaning no assumptions or emotions were involved, then for me it is easier to make decisions based on that data.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you