As I have written often, I love data. I suppose all my years as an entrepreneur and assisting small businesses to grow have taught me one thing, and I often refer to a quote I read long ago from management guru Peter Drucker. He famously said, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”
The simplicity of the quote, in my mind, means if you don’t measure, then how do you know how you are doing? How do you know if you are crushing your goals or falling short? If the data are as clean as possible, meaning no assumptions or emotions were involved, then for me it is easier to make decisions based on that data.
Sportsmen and women are fortunate that our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources keeps a scorecard for us in their annual harvest reports.
For example, this past week, the DNR announced that the harvest from the 2022 buck firearms season was up 18% compared to last year. Since buck season is very popular for most of us hunters, the data are relevant to a large group.
(I have also learned after many years of reading and digesting harvest reports from across the country that there can be more to the numbers than the first glance. Things like hunter participation numbers, the weather during the data period, and animal behavior based on food and other conditions can influence the harvest numbers.)
From the report, according to preliminary data, the WVDNR reports that hunters harvested 49,662 bucks during the state’s two-week (Nov. 21 to Dec. 4) buck firearms season. During last year’s buck firearms season, hunters harvested 42,143 bucks.
“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section.
Harvest numbers were up across the state. The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38% and 36%, respectively.
The top 10 counties for the 2022 buck harvest were Greenbrier (1,856), Preston (1,760), Randolph (1,667), Ritchie (1,633), Jackson (1,539), Hampshire (1,453), Mason (1,417), Kanawha (1,352), Lewis (1,270) and Pocahontas (1,196).
I hope you and your loved ones had a bountiful buck season this year and that you practiced hands-on wildlife conservation by filling your freezers full of venison in grand preparations for many field-to-table family meals this holiday season. If not, there is still time.
Deer hunting opportunities continue through the end of the year. The archery and crossbow season runs through Saturday, Dec. 31. A final Class N/NN antlerless deer season will be open Dec. 28-31 in select areas.
For more information about these seasons, consult the 2022–23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at licensed agents around the state or online at wvdnr.gov.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.