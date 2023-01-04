Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Boogie my squrrel hunting dog.JPG
Buy Now

Boogie the squirrel hunting dog.

 Courtesy of Chris Ellis

This time of year always reminds me of hunting dogs.

Since I was a child, I have had a soft spot for working dogs, specifically hunting dogs. Perhaps this stems from the first time hunting in my life was with a group of family and friends following a couple of dogs who were bred to perform a very specific job: to locate and announce by barking the location of a squirrel in a tree.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you