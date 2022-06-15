Declining wild turkey harvests have been a trend in several states. Or at least in my world, the whispers are growing louder about the decline in the overall wild turkey populations — especially from my friends in the Southeast.
Several factors play a role in fluctuating turkey populations, including weather events, predation, disease and hatch productivity.
As far as I personally, my hillside farm overlooking the Gauley River was very challenging this past season — not because the birds weren’t there or not gobbling. The simple fact was, like most years, they gobbled plenty and frequently but weren’t really interested in my calls, primarily because they were often too preoccupied with their girlfriends.
To be honest, the early season felt more like winter and the late season was as expected — warm, buggy and very leafy. I did manage to call up and harvest exactly one tom turkey, and that’s all a turkey hunter can ask for. I have zero complaints about the season other than I was sad to see it end.
I am not a trained biologist, professional game manager nor, by any means, an expert on the wild turkey. I am, however, someone who has, for nearly 30 years, hunted nearly every day of the season, and someone who has paid attention to wildlife harvest trends during this time. I am also someone who manages the land, when and where able, for critters — especially wild turkeys.
My management plan includes farming for wildlife, by way of planted wildlife food plots, being mindful of nesting areas, and especially the maintaining and the creation of brooding areas — areas that attract insects while also providing sufficient cover to escape predators. Since doing so, I have seen an increase in turkeys at the farm. (Not an increase in the harvest, but an increase in the overall turkey interactions.)
As far as your neck of the woods, I have included the harvest data recently published by our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to see if the reported harvest data match what you saw this past season pursuing the famed game bird.
According to the DNR’s preliminary data reported Thursday, hunters harvested 9,366 turkeys during the 2022 spring gobbler season, a 7.6 percent decrease compared to last year’s harvest of 10,134 birds. That harvest is 13.8 percent below the five-year average (10,864) and 11.3 percent below the 10-year average (10,556).
Youth hunters harvested 471 turkeys during the two-day youth season, with 366 birds harvested on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total.
For the second year, DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases compared to previous years.
Harvests in the remaining districts, however, decreased.
Districts 5 and 6 show the biggest declines from last year’s harvest at 18.1 and 19.8 percent, respectively. District 1 hunters harvested the most birds (2,066), followed by District 4 (1,877), District 6 (1,547), District 5 (1,392), District 3 (1,311) and District 2 (1,173).
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvests are Preston (357), Mingo (351), Greenbrier (321), Jackson (309) and Monroe (295).