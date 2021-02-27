One of the most popular gathering spots on West Virginia’s lower Coal River has gotten a much-needed facelift.
The boat ramp at Lower Falls, just upstream from St. Albans, is freshly graveled and is ready to receive kayakers, anglers and other river enthusiasts.
Jeff Hansbarger, district biologist for the state Division of Natural Resources, said the improvements were a cooperative effort between governmental and private entities.
“The Coal River Group, the state Department of Environmental Protection, DNR wildlife, DNR law enforcement and a group of volunteers all played a part,” Hansbarger explained.
The Coal River Group built the boat ramp several years ago on a 2.5-acre tract the organization owns along Strawberry Road. The remote site quickly became popular, both for recreation and for illicit activities.
“In the last four years, the crime situation got worse and the area deteriorated,” said Bill Currey, the Coal River Group’s president. “By last fall, things got so bad we had to gate off the parking lot and shut the whole thing down.”
Currey said the way the site was set up before, partiers and drug dealers were able to pull into wooded areas along the river and conduct their activities, usually at night. The lone dusk-to-dawn light at the site wasn’t bright enough to discourage illegal behavior.
That began to change late last fall, when Currey contacted the DNR and asked them to pull together a meeting. “We asked for brighter lights, and we asked for blockage of the lanes that allowed cars to go into areas where drug deals could go down,” he said.
Hansbarger outlined the major changes:
“New signs were put up, and large rocks were moved in to keep cars in areas where we want them,” he said. “Chris Cartwright from the DEP’s REAP program brought crews in to remove refrigerators and other large items that had been dumped there.
Volunteers came in and cleaned up a lot of litter.
“We put in a much brighter LED light than the one that was there, and Jordan Excavating in Buffalo contributed a nice bed of gravel to keep the area from turning into a mud pit. During the summer, we plan to have West Virginia Rehabilitation Services come in and do trash pickup.”
In addition, the landowner who owns a level field next to the ramp site agreed to fence off the field to keep it from being used for illegal activities. Currey said the area will be opened for boaters and kayakers when additional parking is needed.
“We’re having overcrowding problems in all our parking lots,” he added. “Every weekend during the boating season, we have 1,500 paddlers using the Coal River Water Trail. We have 20 boat launches along the river, and five or six of them are extremely popular.”
To prevent future overnight use, the Coal River Group and the DNR have added “No Camping” signs at strategic spots along the site.
“We don’t mind people fishing there at night, but we don’t want to see people sleeping in their cars,” Hansbarger said.
The bottom line, Currey said, is that the ramp is now a much nicer place to visit.
“I think it’s going to become a major park,” he added. “We want it safe for the public, safe for kids, safe for kayakers. We’ve achieved that, and we did it without a lot of money being spent.”