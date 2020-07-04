DNR: Mild winter and spring could boost deer numbers, antler size

So far, so good.
Since last year’s deer-hunting season, West Virginia’s whitetail herd has enjoyed mostly favorable food and climatic conditions. The question is whether that roll will continue and produce good hunting this fall.
Jim Crum, deer project leader for the state Division of Natural Resources, said several factors indicate it might.
“We had abnormally mild weather through the winter months, so deer should have made it through the winter on a pretty high nutritional plane,” he explained. “Reproduction appears to be pretty good.”
Last fall’s mast crop, which provides the protein deer need to survive winter’s cold, appears to have been just good enough. Red and black oak acorns were 30% more abundant than usual, and scarlet oak acorns were 16% more abundant.
Those increases were largely offset by a 47% drop in white oak and a 49% drop in chestnut oak.
Crum said deer in areas where red and black oak are the dominant species would have had plenty to eat; deer in areas of white-oak dominance, not so much.
Beech and hickory nuts were more abundant than usual, and deer in areas where acorn production was poor would have fallen back on those food sources.
If the winter had been harsh, last fall’s mast crop might not have been enough to keep deer nourished. It turned out to be exceptionally mild, however.
“That was good news, because the fuel bill for deer was pretty low in regard to trying to stay warm,” Crum said. “I doubt if we lost very many, if any, deer. They made it through the winter without a lot of stress.”
Though mild, winter weather lingered late, with some of the latest statewide frosts on record. The impact on deer appeared to be negligible, but the impact on mast-bearing trees might affect hunting in the fall.
“I was cringing when we got those frosts,” Crum said. “There probably won’t be many apples this year, and if white oaks were in bloom, they probably won’t bear many acorns.
“Until we do our mast survey [in late summer], we won’t know. I have a suspicion that some species might be lower, such as white oak, apple and other soft-mast crops. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Late winter gave way to an exceptionally rainy spring, which Crum said “might have been good or bad.”
“When there’s too much rain, the nutrient content in the vegetation is lower,” he added. “On the other hand, there’s a lot more vegetation for the deer to eat.”
With female deer surviving the winter in good nutritional shape, Crum believes this year’s fawn crop “should be fairly good.”
“If the does are in poor condition, usually only one of her two fawns would survive,” he said. “If they’re in good condition, both fawns are likely to survive. Of the does with fawns I’ve seen so far this year, the twins-to-singles ratio has probably been two-to-one.”
To most Mountain State deer hunters, the number of deer available to hunt isn’t nearly as important as the bucks’ antler size.
Crum said bucks clearly came through the winter in good shape, but that doesn’t necessarily mean their antlers will be bigger.
“The secret to antler development is the nutritional plane the buck is on during the month prior to developing his antlers,” he explained. “The weather was warm during that time, but I’d hate to try to predict what that nutritional plane might be.
“I’ve heard a few comments from guys who have seen bucks in velvet, and they’re pretty pleased with what they’re seeing. I can’t confirm that with my own personal observations, because so far all I’ve been seeing is does with fawns.”
With winter, spring and the fawning season now over, the logical conclusion would be that the state’s whitetail herd should enjoy clear sailing into the fall. Crum said that might or might not be the case.
“For deer, there are two protein bottlenecks every year, one in late winter/early spring, and the other in late summer/early fall,” he added. “In late summer, they’re eating vegetation in which protein levels are down.
“When it gets hot and everything dries up, the vegetation hardens off and the nutrition value comes down. It’s too early to tell if or when that’s going to happen this year.”
That’s one wild card. Another, Crum said, is how abundant mast will be.
“The amount of mast could change hunter/deer interaction,” he said.
In years when mast is abundant, deer scatter widely through the woods and become more difficult for hunters to “pattern.” In lean years, whitetails congregate around any available food source, which makes them easier to hunt.
The circumstances that lead to a good hunting season are complex. Some things inevitably go right. Some things inevitably go wrong.
On the scorecard so far, more things have gone right than have gone wrong. Whether that will continue remains to be seen.