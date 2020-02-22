DNR seeks to 'recruit, retain and reactivate' hunting-and-fishing-license holders

West Virginia’s fish and wildlife officials are seeing an ominous trend.
As the state’s Baby Boom generation gets older, fewer and fewer of them buy hunting and fishing licenses. Young people don’t seem to be interested. That’s a serious problem for the state Division of Natural Resources, which relies largely on hunting- and fishing-license money for its revenue base.
DNR administrators need to find a fix for the problem, and they need to find it quickly.
They’re working on a plan to do just that. On Feb. 8, agency heads unveiled the first draft of their R3 Program. R3 stands for “recruit, retain and reactivate” potential license buyers.
“We invited about 75 organizations, and we had participation from about 45,” said Kayla Donathan, the DNR’s R3 coordinator. “We were really pleased with the turnout, because the weather was really bad.”
The attendees heard from several national authorities on R3 programs, including Matt Dunfee of the Wildlife Management Institute.
“Those speakers outlined the severity of the loss of participation in hunting and fishing nationwide,” Johansen said. “It’s not just happening here in West Virginia; it’s happening all over the country. By the time we broke for lunch, I think everyone understood the situation.”
Attendees spent the afternoon going over the DNR’s draft plan, drawn up by agency officials under the guidance of a consultant, D.J. Case and Associates.
Donathan outlined the plan’s three “overarching goals.”
“We want to increase participation in wildlife-related outdoor recreation; to create and maintain stakeholders for conservation efforts; and to ensure that the DNR and the state’s conservation community remain relevant with West Virginia’s citizens,” she said.
To do that, the draft plan focuses on “five pillars” of outdoor recreation in the Mountain State: hunting, fishing, boating, shooting sports and wildlife watching.
It proposes to engage more people in those activities by following the widely recognized Outdoor Recreation Adoption Model, which outlines the many distinct steps a person goes through to fully embrace a new activity.
The model recognizes that people need social support in order to turn a single attempt at an activity into a pastime. For example, people usually become aware of an activity through friends, relatives or acquaintances, who then get them interested in trying the activity for the first time.
After that, they provide support to help the newbie decide to continue. If the newbie later loses interest, they provide further support to reactivate that interest.
Johansen said it will be up to the groups he called “stakeholders” — hunting and fishing organizations, conservation organizations, watershed organizations and government organizations — to become the social network that drives the process.
“We [at the DNR] are basically a bunch of biologists,” he said, laughing. “We’re good at managing critters, but when it comes to people, it’s like, ‘Oh, my goodness. What do we do?’ ”
The key, he said, will be marketing recreational activities to the public.
“It has to be more than just putting out ads or sending email reminders,” he added. “We have to be able to measure the response. We have to look at [how license buyers lapse and later return]. We’ll need to really dig into the data we have, and to generate new data.”
Donathan said the recruiting effort will have to be aimed at young adults.
“A lot of the R3 efforts nationwide are focused more toward millennials than Generation Z folks, simply because that’s the next generation that will carry these [fish and wildlife] programs financially,” she explained.
“We need to tailor our efforts to reach folks who may have young families, may be still single, or may have some limited-income issues. Fortunately, there are tools out there that have been successful. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel; we’ll draw from programs that have been successful elsewhere.”
She said officials in the state Communications Office have pledged to help with the marketing, as have officials in the Department of Commerce and the Division of Tourism.
Johansen said the focus on millennials makes sense because the state doesn’t have the sort of marketing budget it would take to reach younger and older age groups.
“If we really want to be efficient, we have to focus on those folks age 18 to 40,” he explained. “Those are the folks who have a little mobility, and are beginning to have some expendable income. So much of what we’ve done in the past has been oriented toward kids — fishing derbies and the like.
“We have to get to the millennials, but how do we do it? I think we have to go to them and show them how [outdoor recreation] fits into their lifestyles. Maybe for hunting, it’s through playing up the locavore angle. Maybe for others, it’s promoting the mental-health benefits of being outside.”
To really reach millennials, he added, R3 proponents will need to speak that age group’s language.
“We can’t do it the way we’ve always done it,” he said. “We have to figure out how to get into their tablets and their smart phones. We have to have a license-sales app. We need to have educational materials that can be accessed on their devices.”
Johansen said the draft R3 plan will soon be put on the DNR’s website so people can comment on it. The comment period will end on April 30. After that, agency officials will go to work on a final plan, which he believes will be ready to go “by the end of summer.”
“I’m confident about what we’re doing,” he said. “For once, West Virginia is not behind the curve. There are a lot of states looking at what we’re in the process of doing. We’re not leading the pack, but we’re making strides.”