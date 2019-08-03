DNR seeks trophy buck, fish mounts for NHF Days exhibit

West Virginia wildlife officials are looking for trophies.
More specifically, they’re looking for hunters who might be willing to showcase deer and fish trophies at the state’s National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration on Sept. 21-22. The mounts will be included in “Big Buck and Trophy Fish Display,” a regular feature at the annual event.
Not just any trophy will do.
Deer trophies must be of legally harvested white-tailed bucks with net scores of 140 or more on the Boone and Crockett Club or Pope and Young Club scoring systems. Fish trophies must meet the Division of Natural Resources’ trophy fish citation guidelines.
“This display is a tremendous draw at West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days and attracts thousands of visitors each year,” said display organizers James Walker and Tyler Evans, DNR wildlife biologists. “This is a great opportunity to show off your big buck or trophy fish.”
According to Walker and Evans, display entries will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis because of space constraints in the exhibit hall. No more than five fish of any species will be accepted.
Each hunter or angler who contributes to the display will be entered into a drawing for several prizes.
For more information about entering a qualifying buck, email Tyler Evans at Tyler.S.Evans@wv.gov. For fish, email James Walker at James.A.Walker@wv.gov. Hunters and anglers also may call the DNR’s District III Office, 304-924-6211, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.