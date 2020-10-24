Life just got a little more complicated for people who want to hold fishing tournaments in West Virginia.
Beginning Dec. 1, anyone who wishes to conduct a tournament or fishing derby will need to acquire a permit from the state Division of Natural Resources. Currently, permits are required only for open tournaments with centralized weigh-ins.
“The bottom line is that the number of tournaments has exploded,” said Mark Scott, the DNR’s assistant chief in charge of fisheries.
“The old policy was created in 1994, when there weren’t nearly this many tournaments. Now you have open bass tournaments, club bass tournaments, kayak bass tournaments and catfish tournaments.”
Problems arise, Scott said, when anglers show up for a tournament and find anglers fishing another tournament on the same body of water.
“The boat-launch facilities on our lakes and rivers only have so many parking spaces for vehicles and trailers,” he explained. “We don’t want conflict, so we needed to come up with a way that would eliminate overcrowding at public launch ramps.”
Before drawing up the new policy, DNR officials met with tournament anglers to try to come up with a fair and equitable registration process.
“There will be people who don’t like what we did, I guarantee you,” Scott said. “But we talked with bass, catfish and kayak folks, and we tried to use as many of their ideas as we could within reason. I think we came up with a pretty good policy.”
Under the new rules, tournament organizers will be allowed to apply for five tournament dates and locations at a time.
“The permits will be issued on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis,” Scott said. “To keep organizers from sending in a year’s worth of applications at a time, we’ve created a 2-week waiting period between successive applications.”
DNR officials will begin accepting applications for each upcoming year on Dec. 1. Applications received prior to Dec. 1 will be held and combined with the Dec. 1 applications. A random drawing will then determine the order in which the permits will be issued.
“After that, we’ll go by the postmark on any applications we receive,” Scott said.
Other provisions of the new policy include:
- Approximately 25% of boat-ramp parking capacity will be reserved for the public.
- The DNR will reserve the right to close public waters for special events and emergencies.
- Tournament directors will be required to maintain a list of competitors and their contact phone numbers.
- Dead or injured fish unable to swim away may not be released back into the water after weigh-ins.
- Fish not released because they are dead must be reported to the DNR and disposed of in a legal manner.
- Tournaments with weigh-ins will not be allowed on waters with catch-and-release regulations.
- Daytime tournaments will not be allowed on Summersville Lake between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
- Tournaments using a holding tank for weigh-in must have a 200-gallon tank at minimum. If the weight of fish put in the tank exceeds one pound per gallon, fish must be released before any additional fish are put in.
- Weigh-in tanks must use oxygen applied through micro-
- diffuser stones. Oxygen must be used continually, beginning 30 minutes prior to weigh-in until 30 minutes prior to fish release.
- Prophylactic salt treatments are required in all holding tanks.
- Water temperatures in holding tanks must be kept within 5 degrees Fahrenheit of the tournament’s lake or river water temperature.
- If no holding tank is used, all fish must be transported to weigh-in and back to the water in weigh in bags, or in containers of water treated with prophylactic salts.
- All equipment used to hold, measure, weigh, aerate and transport the fish must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to prevent disease transfer.
- Tournament directors must complete and submit reporting forms for each tournament. The forms must be mailed or emailed to the DNR’s Fisheries Section no later than 30 days after the event. If the forms are not received by the deadline, all of the organizers’ future tournaments will be put on hold until the forms are received.