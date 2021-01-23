CHAPMANVILLE — Easton Toney is glad he changed his mind.
It would have been easy for the 8-year-old to stay at home, play with his WWE action figures or race cars around his Hot Wheels track.
He went deer hunting with his father, though, and he killed a buck that even the most jaded hunters would be proud to take.
It all happened Sept. 26, the opening day of West Virginia’s 2020 archery and crossbow season. Easton’s adventure began before sunrise, when he rode with his father, Brandon, to their favorite hunting spot in Lincoln County.
It was a day they’d looked forward to from the time they started seeing a gigantic 10-point buck show up in their preseason game-camera photos.
Brandon was hoping the big buck would show, and that Easton would get a shot at it. He’d watched his son shoot 1-inch groups at 20 yards with a crossbow and was confident Easton could handle any shot out to 30 yards.
He’d also seen Easton take bucks with his crossbow on two other occasions — a six-pointer when he was 6, and an eight-pointer when he was 7.
The two set up in their ground blind and waited for deer to show. They didn’t have to wait long.
“We just saw a few does and some spikes,” Easton recalled. “We went home to eat and rest up. In the afternoon, Dad asked me if I wanted to go back out and hunt some more.
“I said, ‘Nah.’ Then, just as he was getting ready to go, I changed my mind. I had to get my clothes on in a hurry.”
They arrived at their blind in late afternoon and once again took up their vigil, hoping against hope they’d get a shot at the big buck.
“We were seeing deer,” Easton said. “We saw seven before he came in.”
Brandon spotted the buck coming in and whispered a warning to Easton.
“I had sat down maybe five seconds before Dad said [the buck] was there,” Easton said. “I got really nervous then. I was shaking.”
Easton stood up and raised his crossbow.
“I got my scope on the buck, but then an eight-pointer came in and got in the way,” he said. “The eight-pointer left, and I was just getting ready to pull the trigger when he came back again. I waited, and when the eight-pointer finally stepped away, I pulled the trigger.”
Easton knew he’d made a good shot. The buck whirled and bolted out of sight.
“We listened to him run, and then we heard him go down,” Easton said.
They didn’t try to track the buck immediately.
“We called Mom, and Dad called some of his friends,” Easton said. “We went home and ate, and then we came back and started tracking. We found a good blood trail to follow.”
About 150 yards from their blind, they found the buck.
“Dad was the first one to see him,” Easton said.
For the second time that day, the young hunter got a bad case of the shakes.
“I was shaking a lot, and I was really nervous,” he said. “When I got to touch the antlers, it was crazy.”
A close examination of the buck’s rack revealed it was actually a 14-pointer, with a wide, massive 10-point frame and four small brow-tine “sticker points” about an inch apiece in length.
The rack green-scored 158 5/8 inches on the Pope and Young Club’s scoring scale, and Easton said he and his father will have it officially scored soon.
This appears to have been a year when hunters killed some really nice bucks, including one that broke an existing state record.
For young Easton Toney, however, none will be bigger than the trophy that hangs on his bedroom wall.
If nothing else, it will remind him to always take advantage of opportunities to hunt. Why? Because, hey, one just never knows when that big-antlered buck might come along.