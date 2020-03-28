Field Notes: TU classes canceled

The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled all its remaining Angling Arts classes for this year. The closures include classes scheduled for the Elkview and Hurricane locations.
“This decision is based on the science and the recommendations of the NIH and the CDC; the recommendations of the West Virginia Governor’s Office; plus considering the profile of those taking our classes, and the question of schools reopening — all coupled with the uncertainty and ramifications of the pandemic itself, “ said Ken Eigenbrod, the chapter’s Angling Arts Class spokesperson.
The chapter will offer classes again in January 2021, Eigenbrod added.