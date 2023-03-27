Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its sixth year, giving anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

The competition officially begins on Tuesday, March 28, and runs until April 8. Over 50,000 golden trout will be stocked in 62 lakes and streams across the state. A full list of the locations is available here.

