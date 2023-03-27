The West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its sixth year, giving anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.
The competition officially begins on Tuesday, March 28, and runs until April 8. Over 50,000 golden trout will be stocked in 62 lakes and streams across the state. A full list of the locations is available here.
These fish are a mutated strain of the rainbow trout, and were selectively and successfully bred by West Virginia Division of Natural Resources biologists. It is not related to the California golden trout.
“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” DNR Director Brett McMillion said. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush every year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”
Gov. Justice kicked off Gold Rush 2023 by ceremonially stocking the first fish on March 27, at Babcock State Park.
“Every year our incredible Gold Rush stockings bring more and more people to West Virginia to experience all of the goodness we have to offer,” Justice said. “As someone who’s fished his entire life, I can say that our beautiful lakes, streams, parks and forests are truly special, and I can’t wait for folks to get out and enjoy them during the spring.”
Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 have a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number at wvdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at wvfish.com. Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit wvdnr.gov.
To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays between March 15 and April 15. To receive the discount, book online at wvstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. The offer is only valid at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.
During the event on Monday, Justice also announced the opening of Old Sewell Road, a hiking trail connecting Babcock State Park with New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The newly renovated path runs alongside Glade Creek in Babcock State Park downstream to the New River.
Justice also presented certificates to the West Virginia Division of Highways Central Heavy Highway Maintenance Crew for their efforts in renovating the trail.
“Getting this trail finished is an incredible feat, and I am so proud of everyone,” Justice said. “Who would've thought that West Virginia would be in an international travel guide saying this is the place to be? There's no way of imagining what you've accomplished. All I did was turn you loose. I believed it all along. Now, I've got you believing it too. That's a powerful force.”