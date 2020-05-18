Natural Resources Commission seeks public comments before May 31 'virtual' meeting

People who wish to make public comments at the upcoming Natural Resources Commission meeting will need to do so by 5 p.m. Friday.
The meeting, originally scheduled for May 3, was postponed to May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under current social-distancing guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed into the meeting room on May 31, so the commission will take written comments instead of the usual verbal comments.
Written comments should follow these guidelines:
• All comments must include the name of the person submitting the comment, the city and state where they reside, and any organization the individual is representing.
• Comments should be typed; they may not exceed one standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch page in length. All typed comments should be in 12-point Times New Roman font with page margins no smaller than one inch on all sides.
• Handwritten comments will also be accepted, but must be legible and limited to no more than one 8.5-inch by 11-inch page.
Comments must be submitted by email to WVNRCommission@wv.gov, or sent by mail to the following address:
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, c/o Director Stephen McDaniel, 324 4th Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.