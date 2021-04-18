The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today

West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Monday

West Virginia’s statewide hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

April 25

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

May 8

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shoot, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

May 15-16

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct the SASS WV State Blackpowder Shootout, 9:30 a.m., a the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle shoot, 9 a.m., at the club's range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

