April 10
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
April 17
West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
April 18
West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
April 19
West Virginia’s statewide hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
April 25
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.