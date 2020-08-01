Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.