Aug. 4

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30-9 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.

Aug. 8

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

Aug. 16

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Aug. 22

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Aug. 29

West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming counties.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.