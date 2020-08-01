Aug. 4
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a steel challenge match, 5:30-9 p.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor.
Aug. 8
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
Aug. 16
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Aug. 22
The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol match, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Aug. 29
West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming counties.