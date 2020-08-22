Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Aug. 29

West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise, in Logan, Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming counties.

Sept. 1

West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part mourning dove season will begin at noon.

Sept. 5

West Virginia’s one-day youth season for squirrels will take place.

Sept. 12

West Virginia’s squirrel-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shoot, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 397-6188.

Sept. 13

West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

Sept. 20

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.