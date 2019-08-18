Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Outdoors Calendar: Aug. 18, 2019

Today

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Aug. 24

  • Representatives of the Marshall University Bass Fishing Team will be featured guests at the Field & Stream store in the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 25

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Aug. 31

  • West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour after sunrise.

Sept. 2

  • West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 18, 2019

Combs, Amy - 5 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Michael, Sherry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Morrison, Ray - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Smith, Robert - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Stump. Arleen - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Wright, Gary - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.