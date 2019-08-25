Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Outdoors calendar: Aug. 25, 2019

Today

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Aug. 31

  • West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour after sunrise.

Sept. 2

  • West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.

Sept. 7

  • West Virginia’s one-day youth season for squirrels will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Sept. 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

Sept. 15

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Compiled by John McCoy

