Outdoors Calendar: Aug. 4, 2019

Aug. 10

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club Range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
  • Heath Miles of Heath Miles Taxidermy will be the featured guest at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 18

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Aug. 25

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Aug. 31

  • West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour after sunrise.

Sept. 2

  • West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.

— compiled by John McCoy

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Engle, John - 11 a.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Nicholas Run.  
Gray, Julie - 1 p.m., Gospel Light Community Church, Rt. 119 & Gabe Road.
Harper, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Harrison, Tina - 5 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.
Kennedy III, David - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. 
Kessell, Douglas - 2 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.
McClain, Robert - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Mullins, Paula - 3 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Craigsville. 
Nesselrotte, Dolores - 2 p.m., Nettie Baptist Church.  
O'Dell, William - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.  
Plymale, M. Louise - 1 p.m., Erbacon Community Church.
Rowe, Larry - 3 p.m., Faith and Truth Apostolic Church, Charleston.
Shank, Terry - 2 p.m., Bridge of Faith Fellowship, Nitro.
Smith, James - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Spry II, James - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Taylor, Roscoe - 6 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.
Waugh, Lisa - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Waybright, Sandra - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Weaver, Luella - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.  
Whitfield-Washington, Alice - Noon, Encouragers Fellowship Church, Huntington.  