Outdoors Calendar: Aug. 4, 2019

Aug. 10
- The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club Range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
- Heath Miles of Heath Miles Taxidermy will be the featured guest at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.
Aug. 18
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
Aug. 25
- The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
Aug. 31
- West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour after sunrise.
Sept. 2
- West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
- The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.
— compiled by John McCoy