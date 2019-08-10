Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Outdoors Calendar: Aug. 11, 2019

Aug. 17

  • Representatives of West Virginia’s Archery in the Schools Program will appear at the Field & Stream store in the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 18

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Aug. 25

  • The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.

Aug. 31

  • West Virginia’s first early firearm season for black bear will begin, one-half hour after sunrise.

Sept. 2

  • West Virginia’s early hunting season for Canada geese will begin at sunrise.
  • The first segment of West Virginia’s three-part hunting season for mourning doves will begin at noon.

— compiled by John McCoy

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Aliff, Hilmer - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Bevins, Leslie - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Burval, Clarice - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Campbell, Debra - Noon, First Baptist Church, Charleston.

Collins, LouAnna - 11 a.m., Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church, Whitman.

Cormican, Alexis - 11 a.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Dunlap, Jackie - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Garrett, Nayola - 2 p.m., Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek.

Guthrie, Eloise - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hairston, Stephen - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Hall Jr., Dale - 10 a.m., Richwood Cemetery, Richwood.

Hartley, Jack - 3 p.m., Edgewood Country Club, Charleston.

Hughes, Edwin - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Jones, Bertha - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Justice, Vivian - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Kail, Lilian - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Miller, Robert - 6 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Moore, Roylene - 4 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Fellowship Hall, Spencer.

O'Dell, William - 3:30 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Pettry Jr., Charles - 2 p.m., Lot 7, Magnolia Lane, Camp Lightfoot Road, Hinton.

Stephenson, Heaven - 2 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Stratton, Timothy - Noon, Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin.

Tomlinson, Doris - Noon, Red House United Brethren Independent Church, Red House.

Walker Jr., Robert - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

White Jr., Artie - Noon, Eagle Central Baptist Church, Montgomery.