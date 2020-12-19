Essential reporting in volatile times.

Today

West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for white-tailed deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 25

Christmas Day! Enjoy the day with your family, and test out those new outdoors-related gifts!

Dec. 26

West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 27

West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 28

West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 31

West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s archery season for deer, bear and wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Reach John McCoy at johnmccoy@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-1231, or follow @GazMailOutdoors on Twitter.

