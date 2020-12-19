Today
West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for white-tailed deer will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 25
Christmas Day! Enjoy the day with your family, and test out those new outdoors-related gifts!
Dec. 26
West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 27
West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 28
West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 31
West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s archery season for deer, bear and wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
