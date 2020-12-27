Essential reporting in volatile times.

Today

West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 28

West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 31

West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s archery season for deer, bear and wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Jan. 1

A new year begins! Goodbye and good riddance to 2020. Buy a new hunting and fishing license and go celebrate!

Jan. 14

West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Jan. 17

West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.