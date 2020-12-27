Today
West Virginia’s antlerless-deer season for youths, seniors and handicapped hunters will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 28
West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 31
West Virginia’s “family” antlerless-deer season will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s archery season for deer, bear and wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s firearm season for black bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Jan. 1
A new year begins! Goodbye and good riddance to 2020. Buy a new hunting and fishing license and go celebrate!
Jan. 14
West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Jan. 17
West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.