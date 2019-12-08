Outdoors Calendar: Dec. 8, 2019

Monday
- The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 12
- The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 15
- The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 16
- West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 22
- West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 23
The final segment of West Virginia’s duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.