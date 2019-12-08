Outdoors Calendar: Dec. 8, 2019

Monday

  • The second segment of West Virginia’s season for migratory Canada geese will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 12

  • The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 15

  • The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 16

  • West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 22

  • West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 23

The final segment of West Virginia’s duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

