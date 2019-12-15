Outdoors Calendar: Dec. 15, 2019

Sunday

  • The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Monday

  • West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
  • The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 22

  • West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Dec. 23

  • The final segment of West Virginia’s duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Dec. 25

  • Christmas Day! Have fun with family, and enjoy all those outdoor-related gifts you receive!

Dec. 26

  • West Virginia’s two-day youth/senior/handicap firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.

Dec. 27

  • West Virginia’s two-day youth/senior/handicap firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.

— compiled by john mccoy

