Outdoors Calendar: Dec. 15, 2019

Sunday
- The third segment of West Virginia’s firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Monday
- West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
- The third and final segment of West Virginia’s mourning dove season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 22
- West Virginia’s muzzleloader season for deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Dec. 23
- The final segment of West Virginia’s duck-hunting season will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
Dec. 25
- Christmas Day! Have fun with family, and enjoy all those outdoor-related gifts you receive!
Dec. 26
- West Virginia’s two-day youth/senior/handicap firearm season for antlerless deer will begin, one-half hour before sunrise, in selected counties.
Dec. 27
- West Virginia’s two-day youth/senior/handicap firearm season for antlerless deer will end, one-half hour after sunset.
— compiled by john mccoy