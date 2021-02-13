The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Feb. 28

n West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel, rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Feb. 28

n West Virginia’s trapping season will close for all species except beaver.

March 1

n West Virginia’s spring fire season will begin.

March 31

n West Virginia’s trapping season for beaver will close.

April 17

n West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

April 18

n West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.

April 19

n West Virginia’s statewide hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.