Feb. 28

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel, rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s trapping season will close for all species except beaver.

March 1

West Virginia’s spring fire season will begin.

March 31

West Virginia’s trapping season for beaver will close.

April 17

West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

April 18

West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.

April 19

West Virginia’s statewide hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

