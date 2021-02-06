Feb. 28
West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel, rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s trapping season will close for all species except beaver.
March 1
West Virginia’s spring fire season will begin.
March 31
West Virginia’s trapping season for beaver will close.
April 17
West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.
April 18
West Virginia’s two-day youth season for wild turkeys will end at 1 p.m.
April 19
West Virginia’s statewide hunting season for wild turkeys will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.