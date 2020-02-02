Outdoors Calendar: Feb. 2, 2020

Feb. 7-9
n The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.
Feb. 23
n The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold its midwinter meeting, 1 p.m., at the DNR Headquarters building, in South Charleston.
Feb. 29
n West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
n West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.
March 1
n West Virginia’s spring fire season begins.
n West Virginia’s trout-stocking season goes into full swing.
— compiled by john mccoy