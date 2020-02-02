Outdoors Calendar: Feb. 2, 2020

Feb. 7-9

n The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.

Feb. 23

n The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold its midwinter meeting, 1 p.m., at the DNR Headquarters building, in South Charleston.

Feb. 29

n West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.

n West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.

March 1

n West Virginia’s spring fire season begins.

n West Virginia’s trout-stocking season goes into full swing.

— compiled by john mccoy

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, February 2, 2020

Coleman Sr., Isaac - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Hensley, Chester - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Moore, Nancy - 4 p.m., Woodland Baptist Church, Auto.