Outdoors calendar: Feb. 16, 2020

Feb. 23

  • The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold its midwinter meeting, 1 p.m., at the DNR Headquarters building in South Charleston.

Feb. 29

  • West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
  • West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.

March 1

  • West Virginia’s spring fire season begins!
  • West Virginia’s trout-stocking season goes into full swing.

March 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

March 15

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

