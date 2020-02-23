Outdoors Calendar: Feb. 23, 2020

Today

  • The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will hold its midwinter meeting, 1 p.m., at the DNR Headquarters building in South Charleston.

Feb. 29

  • The Midland Trail Friends of NRA will hold its annual banquet, 5 p.m., at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Call 304-545-1413.
  • West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
  • West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.

March 1

  • West Virginia’s spring fire season begins!
  • West Virginia’s trout-stocking season goes into full swing.

March 14

  • The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

March 15

The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

