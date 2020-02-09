Outdoors Calendar, Feb. 9, 2020

Today
- The second split of the two-part season for wild boar will end, one-half hour after sunset.
Feb. 23
- The Natural Resources Commission will hold its midwinter meeting, 1 p.m., at the DNR Headquarters building in South Charleston.
Feb. 29
- Hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
- Trapping season will end for all species except beaver.
March 1
- Trout-stocking season goes into full swing.
March 14
The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.