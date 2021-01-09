Jan. 14
n West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Jan. 17
n West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Jan. 24
n The final segment of West Virginia’s dove-hunting season will close at sunset.
Jan. 31
n The final segment of West Virginia’s duck season will close at sunset.
The final segment of West Virginia’s goose season will close at sunset.
Feb. 5
n The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Feb. 7
n The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.