Jan. 14

n West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Jan. 17

n West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.

Jan. 24

n The final segment of West Virginia’s dove-hunting season will close at sunset.

Jan. 31

n The final segment of West Virginia’s duck season will close at sunset.

The final segment of West Virginia’s goose season will close at sunset.

Feb. 5

n The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.

Feb. 7

n The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.

