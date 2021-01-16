Today
West Virginia’s “Mountaineer Heritage Season” for deer and bear will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Jan. 24
The final segment of West Virginia’s dove-hunting season will close at sunset.
Jan. 31
The final segment of West Virginia’s duck season will close at sunset.
The final segment of West Virginia’s goose season will close at sunset.
Feb. 5
The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Feb. 7
The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Feb. 28
West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel, rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s trapping season will close for all species except beaver.