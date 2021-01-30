Today
The final segment of West Virginia’s duck season will close at sunset.
The final segment of West Virginia’s goose season will close at sunset.
Feb. 5
The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will open, one-half hour before sunrise.
Feb. 7
The final segment of West Virginia’s firearm and archery seasons for wild boar will close, one-half hour after sunset.
Feb. 28
West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel, rabbit, snowshoe hare, bobcat and fox will close, one-half hour after sunset.
West Virginia’s trapping season will close for all species except beaver.
March 1
West Virginia’s spring fire season will begin.