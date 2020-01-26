Outdoors calendar: Jan. 26, 2020

Today
- The final day of the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will take place, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m., the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Jan. 30
- A series of “Angling Arts” classes will begin at Elk Elementary Center. For information, email ENCTUClasses@gmail.com.
Jan. 31
- West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ducks and geese will end at sunset.
Feb. 7-9
- The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.
Feb. 29
- West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
- West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.
— compiled by John McCoy