Outdoors calendar: Jan. 26, 2020

Today

  • The final day of the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will take place, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m., the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Jan. 30

  • A series of “Angling Arts” classes will begin at Elk Elementary Center. For information, email ENCTUClasses@gmail.com.

Jan. 31

  • West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ducks and geese will end at sunset.

Feb. 7-9

  • The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.

Feb. 29

  • West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.
  • West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.

— compiled by John McCoy

