Outdoors calendar: Jan. 19, 2020

Jan. 24-26

The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Jan. 30

A series of “Angling Arts” classes will begin at Elk Elementary Center. Email ENCTUClasses@gmail.com for details.

Jan. 31

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ducks and geese will end at sunset.

Feb. 7-9

The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.

Feb. 29

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for squirrel, grouse, fox and bobcat will close, one-half hour after sunset.

West Virginia’s trapping season will end for all species except beaver.

— compiled by John McCoy

