Outdoors calendar: Jan. 19, 2020

Anderson Sr., Isaac - 11 a.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Pocatalico.
Clutter, Billy - 11 a.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.
Coffman, Connie - 3 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Davis, Michael - Noon, Bancroft Fire Department.
Eads, Harold - 6:30 p.m., Charleston Mountain Mission, Charleston.
Flowers, Richard - Noon, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Hanna Sr., Ronald - 10 a.m., Tioga Christian Church, Tioga.
Hardway, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Horwich, Mark - Noon, Roane County High School, Spencer.
Johnson, Margaret - 11 a.m., Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek.
Kisiday, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Risen Lord Catholic Church, Maysel.
Knight, Jacquelynn - Noon, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.
Lovejoy, David - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Lucas, William - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Nasby, Joan - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Neely Sr., Charles - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Payne, Daniel - Noon, Heritage Park Community Building, Spencer.
Reveal, Walter - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Sergent, Jennie - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Smith, Patricia - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Starcher, Susie - 1 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Toler, Virginia - 2 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Watson, David - 5 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.
Young, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God, Upper Glade.