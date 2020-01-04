Outdoors Calendar: Jan. 5, 2020

Jan. 12

West Virginia’s Heritage season for deer and bear will begin, one-half hour before sunrise.

Jan. 15

West Virginia’s Heritage season for deer and bear will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Jan. 18

The final segment of West Virginia’s mourning-dove season will end at sunset.

Jan. 24-26

The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Jan. 31

West Virginia’s hunting seasons for ducks and geese will end at sunset.

West Virginia’s squirrel-hunting season will end, one-half hour after sunset.

Feb. 7-9

The second split of West Virginia’s two-part season for wild boar will be held.

— compiled by John McCoy

