Outdoors Calendar: July 28, 2019

Today

n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-387-3420.

Aug. 3

n InRange Outdoors will be the featured guests at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 10

n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club Range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

n Heath Miles of Heath Miles Taxidermy will be the featured guest at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 18

n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.