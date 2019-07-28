Outdoors Calendar: July 28, 2019

Today
n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-387-3420.
Aug. 3
n InRange Outdoors will be the featured guests at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.
Aug. 10
n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club Range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
n Heath Miles of Heath Miles Taxidermy will be the featured guest at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.
Aug. 18
n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.