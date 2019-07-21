You are the owner of this article.
Outdoors Calendar: July 21, 2019

Today

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.

n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.

July 27

n Dave Cook of the West Virginia Trappers Association will be the featured guest at the Field & Stream store in the Huntington Mall.

July 27-28

n The Putnam County Gun Club will hold a USPSA pistol match, 10 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-387-3420.

Aug. 3

n InRange Outdoors will be the featured guests at the Field & Stream store at the Huntington Mall.

Aug. 10

n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will hold a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club Range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.

