Outdoors Calendar: July 14, 2019

Anderson, Ronald - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Bledsoe, Max - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Boswell, Frances - 4 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Isabelle - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Bryant, Susan - 11 a.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Byers, Cornell - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Callaway, Martha - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Conley, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Cunningham, Louise - 2 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Donahue Sr., James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Doss, James - 11 a.m., Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Goddard, Dorrine - 1 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle.
Guills Jr., Jesse - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Guthrie, Cathryn - Noon, Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hobbs, Mary - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Isaac, Mildred - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Jarvis, Clarence - 2 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Johnson, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Kolb, Gary - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Leek, Janet - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Lowery, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McClellan, Glenna - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Miller Jr., Bruce - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Moore, Kimberly - Noon, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
Negrete, Helen - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Oxley, Geary - 5 p.m., Capitol City Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Plemons, Charles - 1 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Marys.
Postalwait, Joy - 2 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Ripper, Charles - 11 a.m., Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
Samuel, Mel - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Sponaugle, Louise - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Walton, Geneva - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.