June 20
n West Virginia Day! Get outdoors and enjoy the Mountain State!
June 20
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a high-power rifle shoot, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.
June 20
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a precision pistol match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-523-9783.
June 27
n The Putnam County Gun Club will conduct a USPSA pistol shoot, 9:45 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-389-3420.
July 4
n Independence Day! Show your independence by getting outdoors and enjoying nature!
July 10
n The Kanawha Valley Regulators will conduct a cowboy action shooting match, 9:30 a.m., at the Putnam County Gun Club range near Eleanor. Call 304-397-6188.
July 19
n The Putnam County Gun club will conduct a high-power rifle match, 9 a.m., at the club’s range near Eleanor. Call 304-344-0423.